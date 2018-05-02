MSEDCL receives 668 applications from Vidarbha for ‘payment wallet’

Nagpur: In an effort to streamline the bill recovery process, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has started the mobile wallet payment system through which user can get commission of Rs 5 per payment of bill.

Following the launching of the system, MSEDCL had invited applications from those who wished to avail ‘payment wallet’ system. 668 consumers across 11 districts of Vidarbha have applied for the benefit. After completing the necessary terms and conditions, the individuals or organisations would be granted permission for collection of bills.

According to MSEDCL, the maximum applications – 105 – have been received from Yavatmal. Nagpur Rural Zone 54, Nagpur Urban Zone 7, Bhandara district 86, Buldana district 84, and 56 applications have been received from Gondia district.

The MSEDCL’s ‘payment wallet’ system was recently launched by State Energy Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The user of this system will get commission of Rs 5 per payment of bill.

The interested person has to apply for the wallet system on the website www.mahadiscom.in using Aadhar card, PAN card, GST number for address proof along with cancelled cheque through the online process only. While the concerned Sub-Divisional Officer will verify the details, Mumbai Head Office will sanction the payment wallet system. After the approval, first recharge of Rs 5000 will have to be made by the persons through any of the bill payment systems.

The person can then collect the payment from consumers at actual and pay the same to MSEDCL through the wallet. The amount will be deducted from the recharged amount. After the payment is received, the consumers will be immediately intimated on the registered mobile phone. The wallet can be opened by any major individual, grocery shop owner, trader, and even the meter reading agencies and bill distribution agencies as well.