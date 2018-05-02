MSEB chief engineer commits suicide by jumping in front of train

Nagpur: Dilip Ghogal, an engineer with Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB) committed suicide by jumping in front of a goods train here on Mumbai Outer route on Friday afternoon.

Though the exact reason behind, Ghogal taking the extreme step could not be ascertained immediately.

In the meantime, cops have registered a case of accidental death and have sent body to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) for autopsy.

Further details awaited…