Aangan Gajali Restaurant faces anti-encroachment drive at Hingna T-point

Nagpur: The stern action of Municipal Commissioner, Tukaram Munde against encroachment continues on Friday. The squad of Anti-encroachment demolished the illegal constructions of Hingna T-point based Aangan Gajali Restaurant.

The roof top restaurant had reportedly created unauthorized construction inside the hotel premises. Despite several notices issued by the administration, the hotel owner had turned the blind eye towards the threat pose by the structure. This has followed the action.

Further details awaited…