MSBSHSE Class 12 results announced; 90.66% pass

Mumbai/Nagpur: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced Maharashtra HSC Result 2020. However, the scores can be checked online only at 1pm. Over 15 lakh students waiting for their MSBSHE Class 12 results can check scores at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The Maharashtra Board announced that the overall pass percentage in the HSC exams stands at 90.66%. This year, the pass percentage of students has increased by 4.7%. The Maharashtra Board has announced that it will not release a merit list for this year. Meanwhile, Konkan has emerged as the topper among the best-performing districts with 95.89%.

Branch wise results announced (HSC Result 2020: Streamwise Result)

Arts – 82.63 percent candidates pass

Commerce – 91.27 per cent candidates have passed the examination

Science – 96.93 percent candidates have passed the exam

HSC Result 2020: Results by department

In the 12th 2020 result, the Konkan division has won again. This year, the result of Konkan division is 95.89 percent. The lowest result is in Aurangabad division. See the results by this section

Konkan – 95.89 percent

Pune – 92.50 percent

Kolhapur – 92.42 percent

Amravati – 92.09 percent

Nagpur – 92.65 percent

Mumbai – 89.35 percent

Latur – 89.79 percent

Nashik 88.87 percent

Aurangabad – 88.18 percent

Students are advised to download the online mark sheet after checking their results for future reference. The MSBSHE Class 12 exams were conducted in March before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed, however, the declaration of results were delayed due to the nationwide lockdown.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Students waiting for their Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2020 can check them through online mode.

Here are steps mentioned below to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit official websites at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘MSBSHE HSC Class 12 Result 2020’ link

Step 3: Enter details mentioned on hall ticket or admit card to log in

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference

Students need to obtain 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear both SSC and HSC exams. Once the results are announced, those who have cleared the exams will be issued with original mark sheet, which is to be collected by the students from their respective school.

Last year, the state recorded 85.88 passing percentage, with Konkan emerging as the best performing district. If we compare stream wise, 92.60 per cent students had cleared from Science and 88.22 and 76.40 per cent had passed from Commerce and Arts respectively.