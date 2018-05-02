Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Wed, Jun 19th, 2019
Mrs. Fashion Icon 2019 Organized by Rocking Entertainment and Lions Club of Nagpur Metropolitan

Nagpur: Rocking Entertainment and Lions Club of Nagpur Metropolitan organized a successful fashion event Mrs Fashion Icon 2019 at Tuli International on 16th June. 10 contestant were finalized after 4 auditions held at various places (Vishnuji Ki Rasoi, and some branches of Rocking Dance Academies at Mount Litera zee School, Euro Kids, and Dharampeth in Nagpur.

Rocking Entertainments Director- Jai Lahori, Lions Club Past Dist Gov. Lion Chandrakant Sontakke, DG Dunil Vora, VDGI (Elect) Jeevachandra Nirwan, Lion Sharad Bagdi, Manoj Daigawhane, Judges Sonali Arora, Kaushiki Nashikkar, Jatin Patil inaugurated the program by lightning the lamp.

Women showed their talent in three rounds, Ramp round, Talent round and Question and Answer round. The event was very systematically organized with fillers by Rocking dance academy kids performances and song performances.

Rocking Entertainment also announced the publication of quarterly Magazine named “The Sophisticate Magazine” magazine by Rocking Entertainment Director Mrs. Piyu Lahori. It was told that the magazine will be a life style magazine which will cover various aspects from entertainment to health with quality content.

Eminent personalities Like Mohan Karamore, Rahul Meshram, Sanjay Chaudhary also marked their presence in the event. Mrs. Fashion Icon was Sneha Bhusari, 2nd Runner Up- Rupali Tichkule and 1s Runner up – Neha Dewagade.

