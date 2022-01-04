Mrs (DR)Sunita Sunil Wadhawan ,Wins the Title of Mrs India Maharashtra in Beauty Pageant Mrs India One in a Million 2021

Mumbai based Sunita wadhawan now in Nagpur ,director of YogsutraWayOfLife conducting Yoga sessions regularly since nine (9 )odd years ,completed her PHD in Yoga on Mental health under Professor Madhusudan Penne sir , a very hardworking and dedicated person won the Tittle with many other Tittles to name few Best Smile” , Best Skin,Glamorous & definitely on top Mrs Maharashtra representing her state, all these titles and credit goes to her Yoga ,that’s what she has to say her super strong family support and her Yoga are the crown holders ,she’s now working towards achieving Mrs World as she has enrolled for the same for April 2022 , To her credit she’s into multiple activities ,visiting faculty Associate Professor in Yoga department for theory and practical yoga in KaviKulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University Nagpur Ramtek .

Yoga falicitator,professor , and fine artist who has displayed her art at various esteemed places to name few London Roa Art gallery ,Landmark Hotel gallery , Jahangir south mumbai , Nagpur Airport , and Darda art galery consecutively three years .

she’s very multidimensional personality and vibrant person, displaying her skills now and then at Yoga international day with complete painted her body and performing asanasa for three hours , she has to her credit the award on Surya Putri ( at Akhil Bhartiya Rajesh Bharadwaj )to perform in one go 1080 ( one thousand and eighty)Sunsalutations in Jan 2021 ,since two years performing live on social media 108 Sunsalutations daily, without any single day of miss .

She’s is very fond of teaching and that is why she took this passion as her profession.

She loves to build the beautiful mind of the nation -Her contribution in Phetri village school in training young & under privellaged children was a huge contribution in 2017-20 .

The Children of Shradhanand orphanage also has been trained and performed Yogasana on international day 2019 along with her in “Beti Padao Beti Bachao”“program ,She has done her double Bachelors in Arts as well as Yoga ,

Her Yogshastra from kavikulguru Kalidas Nagpur and her PhD coursework for two years,part time from Swami Vivekanand (SVYASA)Bangalore.

According to the students she is very loving and benevolent. She has won the title of Mrs India One in a Million – Maharashtra Season 2 organized with grand success at Hotel Taj Vivanta Dwarka by Prashant Choudhary and Swati Dixit. Celebrities in this show are Aditi Govitrikar, Shikha Sharma (MD Kanti Sweets Chief Guest), Archana Sinha, Sachin Khurana, Rohit Dhingra, Prof. Ambika Magotra, Former Mrs World Aditi Govitrikar, Archana Sinha, Sachin Khurana, Rohit Dhingra, Payal were present. Singh, Anjali Sahni, Prashant Chaudhary judged the beauty pageant. Mrs Sunita Sunil Wadhawan is a very hard working lady and is interested in modeling and fashion too .

She loves pets very much possessed two beautiful dogs my daughter(Dristi Wadhawan ) is an inspiration for her,who looks after mentally special children , teaches cancer patients and looks after street dogs and both feels that we should protect them. It is rightly said “Age is just a number” At the age of 48,she participated in the beauty pageant Mrs India One in a Million Season 2, a platform given to housewives to showcase their talents. Mrs India One in a Million Season-2 was organized which this time had 103 contestants as contestants.

The beauty Pageant was organized by Prashant Choudhary and Swati Dixit, founders of Tisca pageant. Mrs. Sunita sunil Wadhawan husband Mr. Sunil Ramlal Wadhawan has always been supportive in all her ventures ,& this time there was no time to prepare or work on the pageant ,she accepted the challenge and participated in the competition to showcase her talent on such a big platform.

having support of parents & family is her biggest strength , her real struggle is her multiple interest to achieve more and add more feathers to her cap, to make her life more and more accomplished now she stands to show all women that if you believe in yourself and know you can do it then No One stand Against You.



All said the show this time was very different and has been managed post covid-19 with a very select audience after such a long time which in itself makes a commendable work under the leadership of both the founders Prashant Choudhary and Swati Dixit . Mrs. Sini Sekhar believes in her potential, which she says that everyone who comes to the world has to go but if the people can remember you even afterwards you are gone then you have a meaning to your life.

Sunita wadhawan is the best example of women empowerment and is very fond of modeling and she enjoys modeling line. The pageant was a gateway to the beauty industry for Mrs. Sunita wadhawan , she loves to explore new ventures. Her dream life is a place where every single child in India should get education & food free of cost. She believes that these beautiful minds are the future of India so we need to spread our vision of education to every corner. She is very fond of learning new things related to computer, technology and learning different classical forms of performing art and philosophies .Now this is the new journey which she has started by bagging so many title in Mrs India One in a Million Maharashtra 2021 at the pageant 2021 held at Taj Vivanta Delhi.