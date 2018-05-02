Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Feb 22nd, 2020
    Filmi Baatein | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Mrizapur’s actress Anangsha Biswas celebrates her Birthday with a pompous bash

    Mirzapur’s pivotal character Zarina is none other than very talented Anangsha Biswas. She celebrated her birthday queen style in Mumbai with her close pals and industry mates. The Actress turned years, as said age is just a number it’s just adding to her luminous beauty. The highlight of the party was her tight squad Anupriya Goenka, Jaideep Ahlawat and her parents. As they made her day memorable with some meaningful surprises and some eminent names joined the party like Suhail Nayyar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Himanshu Malhotra and many more.

    Anangsha Biswas is known for her peculiar roles in films like Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Benny Babloo as well as in a remarkable short film like Andheri. After foraying in OTT, there hasn’t been any looking back for Anangsha. She delivered some exceptional characters on screen in Series like Maya 2, Hostages and Mirzapur.

    With her recent revelations about her pivotal role in the sequel of Mirzapur. Her fans haven’t been at rest. There has been a wave of excitement with Mirzapur 2 and its Zarina. Her role has been highly appreciated by critics as well as the fraternity.

    2020 schedule for Anangsha already looks jam-packed. Eventually, She shall announce her upcoming projects. It is for sure this year Anangsha won’t leave the screen empty even a bit for her Fans, may that be OTT or Silver screen. She shall reveal it soon with a blast. Till then don’t miss the dates for Mirzapur 2 and admire the marvelous acting by Anangsha Biswas aka fierce Zarina.

    We wish her a happy birthday and a prosperous year. Let the bash last as long as it can.

    Happening Nagpur
    Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai
    Jehangir Art Gallery, Mumbai
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Nagpur Crime News
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized
    Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized
    Maharashtra News
    वर्षभरात एसटीचे ८१ अपघात ; नागपूर विभागातील स्थिती
    वर्षभरात एसटीचे ८१ अपघात ; नागपूर विभागातील स्थिती
    बाजार स्थलांतरित करतांना पैशाच्या झालेल्या गैरवापर प्रकारावर जीलाधिकारी कडून चौकशीची मागणी
    बाजार स्थलांतरित करतांना पैशाच्या झालेल्या गैरवापर प्रकारावर जीलाधिकारी कडून चौकशीची मागणी
    Hindi News
    ‘एजी’ कचरें की आड़ में मलवा को ढो रही ‘बिवीजी’
    ‘एजी’ कचरें की आड़ में मलवा को ढो रही ‘बिवीजी’
    Video: बेटे की इच्छा थी की अंतिम यात्रा में बजाया जाए डीजे, पिता ने मृतक बेटे की ख्वाहिश की पूरी
    Video: बेटे की इच्छा थी की अंतिम यात्रा में बजाया जाए डीजे, पिता ने मृतक बेटे की ख्वाहिश की पूरी
    Trending News
    Garbage collection scam brewing in NMC? Will Mundhe act tough?
    Garbage collection scam brewing in NMC? Will Mundhe act tough?
    Video: Touching scene: A father fulfills son’s death wish by playing DJ music at his funeral
    Video: Touching scene: A father fulfills son’s death wish by playing DJ music at his funeral
    Featured News
    Nasty act: Food delivery boys supply liquor, cigs to earn extra bucks in Nagpur!
    Nasty act: Food delivery boys supply liquor, cigs to earn extra bucks in Nagpur!
    Tata Parsi School takes up ‘Gandhigiri’ to take on encroachment
    Tata Parsi School takes up ‘Gandhigiri’ to take on encroachment
    Trending In Nagpur
    वर्षभरात एसटीचे ८१ अपघात ; नागपूर विभागातील स्थिती
    वर्षभरात एसटीचे ८१ अपघात ; नागपूर विभागातील स्थिती
    Garbage collection scam brewing in NMC? Will Mundhe act tough?
    Garbage collection scam brewing in NMC? Will Mundhe act tough?
    ‘एजी’ कचरें की आड़ में मलवा को ढो रही ‘बिवीजी’
    ‘एजी’ कचरें की आड़ में मलवा को ढो रही ‘बिवीजी’
    HC issues notice to IOCL in petrol pump allotment case
    HC issues notice to IOCL in petrol pump allotment case
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Travel company dupes woman of Rs 75,000 in Sadar
    Bogus Army officer, aide dupe youth in two-wheeler deal
    Bogus Army officer, aide dupe youth in two-wheeler deal
    Nagpur HC stays order externing Wardha’s female ‘criminal’
    Nagpur HC stays order externing Wardha’s female ‘criminal’
    Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized
    Notorious vehicle-lifter nabbed by Crime Branch, 4 stolen bikes seized
    Security guard stoned to death in Kalamna
    Security guard stoned to death in Kalamna
    Video: Touching scene: A father fulfills son’s death wish by playing DJ music at his funeral
    Video: Touching scene: A father fulfills son’s death wish by playing DJ music at his funeral
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145