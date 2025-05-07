Mr. & Mrs. Ingale Win Grand Prize Trip to Asia in Batukbhai Jewellers’ 1st Anniversary Lucky Draw

Advertisement



Batukbhai Jewellers, Shankar Nagar, marked a significant milestone with the celebration of its 1st Anniversary in grand style on April 12 and 13, 2025. As part of the celebrations and a gesture of gratitude towards its valued customers, the jeweller organized an exciting lucky draw featuring all-expenses-paid trips to select destinations across Asia and Europe.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from customers, and the celebrations were filled with glamour, gratitude, and glitter. The highlight of the anniversary festivities was the much-anticipated announcement of the lucky draw winner.

Mr. and Mrs. Ingale emerged as the grand prize winners, securing an all-expenses-paid luxury trip to Sri Lanka. The couple expressed immense joy and appreciation upon receiving the news, thanking Batukbhai Jewellers for the memorable surprise.

Speaking on the occasion, a representative from Batukbhai Jewellers said,

“Our first anniversary marks not just a milestone for us, but a celebration of the trust and love our customers have shown. The lucky draw was our way of giving back and making our customers a part of our journey in a meaningful way.”

The Shankar Nagar showroom, known for its exclusive bridal jewellery collections and customer-centric experience, continues to set new standards in the jewellery retail space. This celebration further cements Batukbhai Jewellers’ commitment to excellence, trust, and memorable customer engagement.

