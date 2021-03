Nagpur: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam is likely to be held on March 21.

Earlier, the MPSC exam for government jobs was to take place on March 14. However, the announcement to postpone the exam on account of a surge in Covid-19 cases across the state had sparked protests with student blocking a road,

“The preliminary examination will now be held on March 21, 2021,” reads the MPSC statement.