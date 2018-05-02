Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Fri, Apr 9th, 2021

    MPSC Exam 2021 Postponed: Maha govt postpones MPSC exam scheduled on April 11

    The Maharashtra Public Service Commission exams scheduled for April 11 in the state has been postponed. As the number of covid cases in the state continue to rise, there is a demand from all levels to postpone the exams scheduled on April 11.

    Against this background, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had called a meeting today. The meeting was held through video conferencing between Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat and officials. The decision was taken after the meeting.

    The Maharashtra Secondary Service Non-Gazetted Group-B Joint Pre-Examination was to be held on Sunday, April 11 by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission.

    However, the MPSC administration had not received any notification from the government regarding the examination. The state government has imposed strict restrictions till April 30 and there is a complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday. Therefore, there was uncertainty on whether the examination would be held on April 11. However, it has now been decided that the exam will not take place.

    On the other hand, MNS president Raj Thackeray had also demanded postponement of MPSC exams. In this regard, Raj Thackeray had called the Chief Minister and discussed about postponing the joint pre-examination of MPSC. Meanwhile, students in Pune had staged agitation last month after the pre-examination of MPSC was postponed. However, now the role of students has completely changed. The students had also demanded postponement of the exam due to rising covid cases.


