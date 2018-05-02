Mpl Commissioner Mundhe makes a surprise inspection of Bhandewadi Dumping Yard

Nagpur: The newly appointed Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Wednesday morning carried out a surprise visit to Bhandewadi Dumping Yard and got himself apprised about work og waste management. The top NMC boss was furious after noticing pile of wet and dry waste at one place and gave a dressing down to the officials and employees of the Dumping Yard. He also expressed his displeasure over absence of officials and warned them of stern action in future.

The Municipal Commissioner has appealed the citizens to segregate wet and dry garbage. He also warned that if the garbage is not segregated, it will not be taken by the collecting employees and a fine will also be imposed on them. Mundhe also directed the agencies to collect segregated garbage.

Alarmed over hazardous pollution being caused by piles of garbage littered all over the city, the Municipal Commissioner has asked the citizens to handover segregated garbage to the collectors. Else, NMC willnot collect garbage from such households, he has warned. NMC has been creating awareness about cleanliness and sanitation under the Swachh Survekshan. However, it was found that despite frequent appeals, most of the garbage collected from the households is of a mixed nature. Taking a serious cognisance of this, Mundhe has asked the citizens to give only the segregated waste to the sanitation workers collecting waste from households.

Mundhe has warned that the citizens not segregating the waste will face penal action. If the same individual is committing the same mistake again and again, NMC will not collect waste from his/her household.

During his 2-hour visit to the Bhandewadi Dumping Yard, Mundhe inspected work of waste management at the Yard. Health Department Chief Dr Pradeep Dasarwar, Water Works Department’s Sweta Banerjee, Smart City’s Rajesh Dupare and other officials were present during Mundhe’s visit.