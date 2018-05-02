MPCC Secretary Vishal Muttemwar writes to NMC Chief suggesting modifications in Covid jab process to curb inconvenience for people

Nagpur: In view of nuisance faced by Nagpurians during the mass vaccination drive, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Secretary Vishal Muttemwar has written to Nagpur Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Radhakrishnan B, suggesting some measures to curb inconvenience for the people.

Muttemwar suggested that rather than calling people to vaccination centres; the vaccination drives should be planned near their vicinity. NGOs and volunteers with medical guidance, should be used for the provisions of community vaccination by organising vaccination camps at various Layouts, Apartments, Societies etc to amplify the vaccination process.

Acknowledging shortage of professional healthcare workers, the MPCC Secretary brought the use of final year medical and nursing students for vaccination process to cognisance of NMC Chief.

Stating that middle aged people along with senior citizens face severe inconvenience at centres, Muttemwar expressed the need of doorstep vaccinations along with spot enrolment facilities as significant section of underprivileged society don’t have any smartphones.

“Middle aged people and senior citizens are more prone to Covid-19. While the vaccination centres requires to stand in long queue, the already exhausting process gets much tough for them with the rise in mercury. During all this process, one can’t rule out the possibility of someone Covid positive present there and sharing contact with others. Hence, there’s a need of special vaccination drive to reach the doorstep of senior citizens and middle aged people. said Vishal Muttemwar.



