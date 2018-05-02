MPCC Chief in Nagpur: Nana Patole takes blessings from Congress heavyweight Vilas Muttemwar

Nagpur: In his first visit to the city after being appointed as President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Nana Patole met Congress heavyweight and Former Member of Parliament (MP), Vilas Muttemwar to seek his blessings on Wednesday. Patole, after taking new responsibility to lead the Congress Party in Maharashtra also visited Deekshabhoomi, Ganesh Tekdi and Tajbagh during his visit to the Second Capital of the State.

Earlier, Patole had received a warm welcome by Congress workers at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport.

The Congress Party on February 5 had appointed Patole as the party’s Maharashtra State Committee President, replacing Balasaheb Thorat. Patole (57), a four-time MLA currently representing Sakoli seat in Bhandara district of the State, had resigned as Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly on February 4.

Pic.Rajesh Bansod