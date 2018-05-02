Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Sep 13th, 2019
MP Supriya Sule complains of harassment by taxi driver at railway station

Mumbai: A cab driver was arrested after the Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule leveled harassment charges against him for touting cab service at the Dadar railway terminus in Mumbai.

Narrating the ordeal, Supriya Sule on Thursday tweeted on her official Twitter handle which said, “Witnessed a strange experience at Dadar Station. A man by the name of Kuljit Singh Malhotra entered the train and was touting for Taxi service.” She reinstated that the cab driver entered her railway compartment and blocked her path despite her refusal.

“Despite a refusal twice he blocked my path, harassed me and shamelessly even posed for the photo”, stated Sule.

Having lodged a complaint in this regard with the Indian Railway police, the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar further tagged the Railway Ministry of India in her Twitter account and requested the authorities concerned to look into the matter so that passengers don’t experience such incidents.

Taking the complaint into consideration, the Railway Protection Force informed the Baramati MP that the man has been apprehended in the case with a fine levied on him.

Sule’s tweet had clearly stated: “If touting is permitted under the law, then it cannot and should not be permitted within train stations or airports, and only at DESIGNATED taxi stand.”

