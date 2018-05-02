MP Dr. Mahatme donates two Cardiac Ambulances from his MPLads Fund

Nagpur – Nagpur and surrounding areas is facing near emergency as far as health is concerned. On this background, Rajya Sabha MP Padmashri Dr. Vikas Mahatme has taken the initiative and immediately funded two cardiac ambulances.

One of these Cardiac Ambulances will be provided at Government Medical College Nagpur and the other at Super Specialty Hospital Nagpur.

A letter in this regard was handed over today to the Dean, Government Medical College Dr Sudhir Gupta in the presence of Collector Nagpur Shri. Ravindra Thakre.

Very soon these cardiac ambulances will be serving the people of Nagpur and around.



