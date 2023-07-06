MP CM washes feet of man who was urinated upon

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets Dashmat Rawat and washes his feet at CM House in Bhopal. In a viral video from Sidhi, accused Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on Rawat. CM tells him, “…I was pained to see that video. I apologise to you. People are like a God to me…”

The man accused of urinating on the tribal man in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh was arrested yesterday amid outrage over the incident.

Local authorities razed an illegal part of the house belonging to his father.

The accused, Pravesh Shukla, who the Congress claimed is an aide of a BJP MLA, was arrested after the video of the incident surfaced on social media a day earlier.

According to a district official, Pravesh Shukla was found to have a criminal background.

