MP CM tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to private hospital

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that he has tested coronavirus positive.

Chouhan, 61, shared the news on Twitter in the early hours.

He was admitted to a COVID-19 designated private hospital in Bhopal, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

“I had symptoms of COVID-19. In the test report I was found positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in my contact to get tested for coronavirus. My close contacts should move to quarantine,” Chouhan said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the chief minister said that if detected and treated on time, COVID-19 infection can be cured.

“I have been reviewing the status of coronavirus infection in the state every evening since March 25. Now I will try to review the situation through video conferencing as much as possible,” he said.

Chouhan also said that in his absence, the meeting to review the coronavirus situation will be held by Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Urban Development and Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and Health Minister Prabhuram Choudhary.

State BJP’s media in-charge Lokendra Parashar said that Chouhan was shifted to COVID-19 designated Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in the state capital.

“The CM has said that no special treatment should be given to him. He said that he should be treated like a common man. Therefore, he decided to get admitted to Chirayu Medical College Hospital, where other COVID-19 patients are being treated,” Parashar said.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief Kamal Nath, in a tweet, wished Chouhan a speedy recovery.

Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh said, “It is sad that Shivraj ji was found corona positive. May God cure you soon. You should have maintained social distancing, which you did not. Take care in future,” Singh said.

“Bhopal police had registered an FIR against me, but how would (the police) have done that against you?” Singh said further.

The Congress leader was referring to a case filed against him last month for allegedly flouting social distancing norms during a protest held in Bhopal.

BJP leader and former union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also wished him a speedy recovery.

Chouhan took oath as the state chief minister on March 23 after the Congress government led by Kamal Nath collapsed following resignations of 22 MLAs.

Chouhan is back as the state CM for record fourth time.