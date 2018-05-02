In Pics: Nagpurian’s Support Janta Curfew

Nagpur: Nagpurian’s are staying back at home and giving it full support to City Administration on their call for ‘janta curfew’ , which has been imposed in Nagpur on Saturday and Sunday to curb the rising number of coronavirus case

City Police led by Commissioner Dr B K Upadhyay who along with his team, Mayor Sandip Joshi , City NMC Chief Tukaram Mundhe were seen personally pledging the citizens to be at home and stay safe, come out only if required.

Let help the Covid Warrior of our City — Stay Home Stay Safe