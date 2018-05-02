MP Balu Dhanorkar distributes ripper machines to farmers

Chandrapur: MP Balu Dhanorkar inaugurated the office of Kanchani Farmer Producer Company at Warora recently. On this occasion, MP Balu Bhau Dhanorkar handed over five Horse Power state of the art harvesting machines to the local authorities who in turn distributed them to approximately 100 farmers.

These machines will be useful for the farmers to harvest crops like wheat, paddy, soybean in their fields. Ripper machines are basically in high demand by the farmers. Therefore, the Kanchan Producer Company had demanded 100 ripper machines from the government for the farmers. Farmers were able to avail up to 90 per cent subsidy as per the scheme. The company has completed three years and NAFED had also purchased gram at government imposed prices.

On the occasion, a large number of farmers as well as officials of the company were present. MP Dhanorkar congratulated officials of the company and applauded them for their remarkable work for sake of benefit of farmers.

Prominent members of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee delegation present on the occasion included Raju Chikte, Vilas Tiple, Datta Borkar, Balaji Dhobe, Baliram Dongarkar, Devanand More and Kishore Bhalme.