” Mothers Day Special a Sunday Lock Down Concert “

A Journy of Sweet Hindi Marathi songs live on fb by Niketa and Parimal Joshi.

Niketa ,and Parimal Joshi has organized ” Mothers day special Sunday Lock Down Musical Concert on FB . It is unique program by Niketa and Parimal Joshi for journey of sweet Songs. A singer with sweet voice Niketa, Sensation of Nagpur Parimal Joshi, Mangesh Deshpande were the artists who has performed. Niketa and Parimal has planned this novel program.

Niketa is a versatile singer who perform Marathi and Hindi songs nicely. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gives encouragement and appreciation for such novel idea of on line events .

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Niketa and Parimal Joshi.

Program starts with a evergreen song …. Meri Maa….. from film Tare Jamin par .Today is a Mothers Day , at the beginning organizers extend their best wishes.

Soulful songs like…..Akele hai to kya gum hai….., Chehara ho ya Chand khila hai…, Aapki Najro ne ….,Mere Mahboob Quayamat hogi…., Tuhi mue ye pata de…., Kahana hai Kahna hai…., Bechara dil kya kare…., Mahfil Kaise kah de kisiko…., A mere hum safar ……, Abhi Muzme kahi…, Mai tune samawa ki…., Dil Diya dalla…, Tu aata hai sine me….., Tum hi ho meri aashiqiee tum ho….., were presented during program.

Soulful Marathi songs ….Hi gulabi Hawa…., Adhir man….., Tu cham cham karnai……, a poem on Aai….. were nicely presented by Niketa Joshi.

Instrumental pieces were played by Parimal Joshi.

In the lock down period , Parimal and Niketa Joshi…has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, Sanjay Borkar, Pratima Mam, Mr. Rakesh Bopche, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Aashish Hadke, Yash Kher, Shruti Jain, Shyam jain, , Parvati Nayar, ,Ujwala Gokarn, Vaishali Pandit, Vijay Dhavle, Sanjivani Buty , Mayank Lakhotiya, Sur Nava Dhyas Nava winner Aniruddha Joshi and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Parimal Joshi has done his job nicely. He elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar encourages the singers, Organizers for live program in this crucial days of Corona kovid 19. He is having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and singer of our city too. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur.

At the beginning of program , Organisers welcome Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world and all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. In his reply to welcome , Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar gave thanks to Parimal Joshi and Niketa Joshi for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the them. He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

Program comes to end at 8 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.