Corona in Nagpur: Cases surge at 290, 81 recovered, 3 deaths 

Nagpur: Four more persons placed under quarantined facilities tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) by Sunday evening.

Total 10 persons tested positive for the disease by Sunday evening. The total cases of virus borne disease have jumped to 290, following this development. Patients reportedly share Mominpura Parvati Nagar and Jawahar Nagar connection.

Though, global pandemic has claimed three lives in Nagpur city, the sliver lining is, over 81 patients have been successfully treated with the disease and have safely returned home.