Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, May 10th, 2020

    Corona in Nagpur: Cases surge at 290, 81 recovered, 3 deaths 

    Nagpur: Four more persons placed under quarantined facilities tested positive for novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) by Sunday evening.

    Total 10 persons tested positive for the disease by Sunday evening. The total cases of virus borne disease have jumped to 290, following this development. Patients reportedly share Mominpura Parvati Nagar and Jawahar Nagar connection. 

    Though, global pandemic has claimed three lives in Nagpur city, the sliver lining is, over 81 patients have been successfully treated with the disease and have safely returned home.  


    Happening Nagpur
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Nagpur Crime News
    Banks move to contain loss, cuts credit card limit by 30%-90%, customers in tizzy
    Banks move to contain loss, cuts credit card limit by 30%-90%, customers in tizzy
    In Nagpur Beltarodi police station’s 90 staffers screened, 11 cops home quarantined
    In Nagpur Beltarodi police station’s 90 staffers screened, 11 cops home quarantined
    Maharashtra News
    मदर्स डे’च्या निमित्ताने गोर-गरिबांना अन्न धान्य किटचे वाटप
    मदर्स डे’च्या निमित्ताने गोर-गरिबांना अन्न धान्य किटचे वाटप
    राष्ट्रवादीकडून विधानपरिषदेसाठी शशिकांत शिंदे आणि अमोल मिटकरी यांची नावे जाहीर
    राष्ट्रवादीकडून विधानपरिषदेसाठी शशिकांत शिंदे आणि अमोल मिटकरी यांची नावे जाहीर
    Hindi News
    12 मई से ट्रेन चलाने की तैयारी, कल शाम 4 बजे से IRCTC पर होगी बुकिंग
    12 मई से ट्रेन चलाने की तैयारी, कल शाम 4 बजे से IRCTC पर होगी बुकिंग
    …कुछ अलग ही हैं नितिन गडकरी –उर्मिलेश
    …कुछ अलग ही हैं नितिन गडकरी –उर्मिलेश
    Trending News
    Railways to begin few train services from May 12
    Railways to begin few train services from May 12
    Corona in Nagpur: 5 more test positive, total cases at 286
    Corona in Nagpur: 5 more test positive, total cases at 286
    Featured News
    Corona in Nagpur: Cases surge at 290, 81 recovered, 3 deaths 
    Corona in Nagpur: Cases surge at 290, 81 recovered, 3 deaths 
    5 Air India pilots test positive for Covid-19
    5 Air India pilots test positive for Covid-19
    Trending In Nagpur
    मदर्स डे’च्या निमित्ताने गोर-गरिबांना अन्न धान्य किटचे वाटप
    मदर्स डे’च्या निमित्ताने गोर-गरिबांना अन्न धान्य किटचे वाटप
    Corona in Nagpur: Cases surge at 290, 81 recovered, 3 deaths 
    Corona in Nagpur: Cases surge at 290, 81 recovered, 3 deaths 
    ” Mothers Day Special a Sunday Lock Down Concert “
    ” Mothers Day Special a Sunday Lock Down Concert “
    राज्यातील कृषी पंपांसाठी नवीन वीज जोडणी धोरण लवकरच -डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    राज्यातील कृषी पंपांसाठी नवीन वीज जोडणी धोरण लवकरच -डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Video : प्रभाग 12 में क्वारंटाइन सेंटर बनाने का विरोध
    Video : प्रभाग 12 में क्वारंटाइन सेंटर बनाने का विरोध
    Corona in Nagpur: 5 more test positive, total cases at 286
    Corona in Nagpur: 5 more test positive, total cases at 286
    नागपुर से तीसरी ट्रेन से 1159 मजदूर लखनऊ रवाना
    नागपुर से तीसरी ट्रेन से 1159 मजदूर लखनऊ रवाना
    नागपूरहून तिसऱ्या ट्रेनने लखनऊला ११५९ मजूर रवाना
    नागपूरहून तिसऱ्या ट्रेनने लखनऊला ११५९ मजूर रवाना
    सिम्बॉयसिस कोरेनटाईन केंद्राचा बाजूलाच नागपूरातील बकरा मंडी आजपासून सुरू
    सिम्बॉयसिस कोरेनटाईन केंद्राचा बाजूलाच नागपूरातील बकरा मंडी आजपासून सुरू
    नागपुरात कर्तव्यावरील महापालिकेच्या स्वास्थ्य अधिकाऱ्याला मारहाण
    नागपुरात कर्तव्यावरील महापालिकेच्या स्वास्थ्य अधिकाऱ्याला मारहाण
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145