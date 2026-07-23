Mother, Son Found Dead in Shri Guru Mauli Apartment

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Nagpur: A tragic incident came to light in the Kotwali area of Nagpur, where a 56-year-old woman and her 33-year-old son were found dead inside their apartment. Police suspect the two may have consumed a poisonous substance, and an investigation is underway.

The deceased have been identified as Abhaya Ananta Khankhoje (56) and her son Advait Ananta Khankhoje (33), residents of Shri Guru Mauli Apartment.

According to preliminary information, Abhaya was reportedly undergoing treatment for cancer, while Advait was suffering from a brain tumour. Police believe both had been battling serious illnesses for a long time.

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On Monday night, a neighbour alerted the police after finding the flat locked and receiving no response from inside. Kotwali Police entered the apartment by breaking open the door and found both mother and son lying dead in a bedroom.

During the spot inspection, police recovered a handwritten note, two bottles suspected to contain poisonous substance, and two mobile phones. Vomit marks were also found at the scene. A forensic team collected evidence for further examination.

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Police said the contents of the handwritten note and the exact cause of death are being verified. The bodies have been sent to Mayo Hospital for post-mortem, while viscera and other samples have been forwarded for forensic analysis.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Kotwali Police Station, and further investigation is in progress.

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