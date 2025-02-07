Mostbet offers its users a large selection of slots from various providers and a wide range of choices for sports betting. One of the main advantages of the company is security, as the company does everything possible to make players feel comfortable. But first, you need to find out a bit more basic information about the Mostbet brand.

Main Information

Mostbet is quite popular all over the world, but there are some people who haven’t heard of the company. Here is some basic information about the brand:

License and Security

Mostbet is licensed by the Curaçao Gambling Board, which is a confirmation that the brand operates on official grounds all over the world, including India.

It is also worth noting that the company’s website and app is safe to use because all user data is secured with a 128-bit encryption system. This means that all information from the site is transmitted immediately to the server and cannot be stolen by third parties. In this regard, players can not worry about the safety of their data.

Privacy Policy

The privacy policy is an important document that protects both user information and the rights of the site. The main provisions of the policy include:

In order to investigate illegal activity, the company has the right to provide information it holds about the user. This may be personal data, including passport details or betting history;

Mostbet takes reasonable steps to ensure the accuracy of registration and security of customer information. Users’ personal information is destroyed when it is no longer necessary or when required by law;

By using the brand’s website, the customer automatically agrees that their information may be subject to review by third parties to ensure safe and proper system operation, data storage and protection, and legal compliance.

Responsible Gambling

Responsible play is one section of the site in the rules that you should definitely familiarize yourself with. Here you will find information on how to prevent addiction and what tools the company uses for this purpose. You can also take a mini test to see if you have a problem or not.

To prevent gambling addiction, Mostbet offers several tools. They will help you to prevent gambling addiction and continue playing further without problems. The main tools are:

Time limits;

Self-exclusion.

Time Limits

Time limits, this is something that is not only needed for users who have difficulties with gaming addiction, but also for regular people. This is because any player can spend a lot of time playing without noticing how time is passing. He can also get carried away with the game and start recklessly topping up his account. To avoid this, he can set time limits on the game. This way, users will be able to use the sites for a certain amount of time.

Self-Exclusion

Self-exclusion is one of the most severe measures taken. When a user realizes that he are spending a lot of time and money on a gambling, he can write to the support team and ask to restrict access to the account. Once this is done, he will not be able to log into the account via the website and app and will not be able to place bets. Usually, the self-exclusion period is between six months to five years.

Customer Support

Technical support is an important part of the site. Thanks to the support specialists, many players can solve their questions easily and quickly. So, you can choose from three methods of communication:

Online chat. Suitable for minor issues that do not need to be addressed. It is located in the bottom right corner;

This type of support is suitable for complex issues. If necessary, you can attach a screenshot or some document to the message. The company’s mail is india@mostbet.com;

The company has its own bot in messenger, to which you can ask any question and get an answer within a few seconds. The bot is @mostbetin_bot.

Conclusion

Thus, the company can rightly be considered reliable as it is licensed, helps prevent addictions and has a professional and fast support team. In this regard, you can safely go to the site, take the welcome bonus and start playing.

FAQs

How Old Can I Play on the Site?

You can register on the site from the age of 18.

Can the Company Share My Data with Third Parties?

In case of illegal activities, the company, according to the privacy policy, has the right to transfer information about offenses to the relevant authorities. Mostbet cannot simply transfer user data.

Can I Download the App on iOS?

The company doesn’t have a traditional app, but the developers have created PWA – a web app that can be installed on your device