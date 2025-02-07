Mazi Metro scores big: Thousands of fans ride hassle-free Jamtha Stadium

Nagpur: Dodging the usual traffic chaos, thousands of cricket enthusiasts turned to the Nagpur Metro to reach the VCA Stadium in Jamtha to watch India-England ODI match on Thursday. Sources estimate that over 4,000 spectators utilized the metro network, providing a significant boost to ridership at key stations near the stadium.

The most notable surge was recorded at New Airport Metro Station, where ridership jumped from the usual 500 daily commuters to nearly 3,000 by 9:30 pm. To ensure smooth travel, Nagpur Metro, in collaboration with the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), operated special shuttle bus services linking metro stations to the stadium.

With metro services extended till 11:30 pm, the final ridership figure was yet to be determined at the time of reporting. However, officials anticipate that the match-day metro usage could exceed 4,000 commuters.

While many fans disembarked at New Airport Metro Station, others opted for Airport, Airport South, and Khapri stations to get closer to the venue. However, some confusion arose among passengers who mistakenly deboarded at Khapri, assuming it was the nearest station. Realizing their mistake, they had to return to New Airport Metro Station to access the shuttle service, a metro official confirmed.

Given the growing reliance on metro services for major sporting events, authorities may consider introducing more event-specific routes to further enhance commuter convenience.

Poor response to NMC’s Aapli Bus service

Despite an estimated 1.2 lakh passengers using the Aapli Bus service on match day (until 7 PM), only 541 cricket fans opted for it to reach the stadium, highlighting a clear preference for metro and private transport.

To accommodate the anticipated crowd, NMC’s Transport Department deployed 19 buses, including nine from PMI, five from Olectra’s Wadi depot, and five from Tata, along with a backup fleet on standby. However, the response fell short of expectations, a senior transport official admitted.

Additionally, the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) hired 50 Aapli buses, of which 20 operated shuttle services from a designated parking zone, while 15 provided free services from New Airport Metro Station and another 15 from Khapri Metro Station.

Officials may need to reassess strategies to boost public transport adoption for future events, including stronger awareness campaigns and more direct routes to stadiums.

Nagpur Police’s efficient traffic plan ensures smooth movement

Thanks to meticulous planning by the traffic department, vehicle movement to and from Jamtha Stadium remained largely smooth, barring a few minor disruptions. The scenario was a stark contrast to previous games that witnessed severe gridlocks.

A 550-strong police team was deployed for traffic management, ensuring a hassle-free experience for early arrivals. Most fans reached the venue within 45-60 minutes. However, between 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM, heavy congestion was observed on Wardha Road, with bumper-to-bumper traffic stretching for several kilometers.

Despite the temporary jam, traffic flow significantly improved post-match, marking a notable success for city police in handling large-scale sporting events.