Morning Tremors Shake Nagpur, Residents Rush Outdoors

Nagpur: Early morning tremors jolted the city of Nagpur today, causing residents to rush out of their homes in panic. The seismic activity was reported at 7:29 AM, with noticeable shaking in areas like Besa and Manish Nagar.

While the intensity of the earthquake is yet to be confirmed, the tremors were primarily felt in the southern and south-western parts of the city. No reports of damage or casualties have surfaced so far. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and further details are awaited.

