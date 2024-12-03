Massive Fire Breaks Out at Godfather Shop in Nagpur’s Chhota Tajbagh Area

Advertisement





Nagpur: A devastating fire broke out at the Godfather Shop near the Tarangan Auditorium in Nagpur’s Chhota Tajbagh area, under the jurisdiction of Sakkardara Police Station, earlier this evening. Fire department personnel swiftly responded to the scene and managed to bring the flames under control after sustained efforts.

According to reports, the fire erupted around 7 PM due to a suspected short circuit in the shop owned by Rahul Prakash Harode, a resident of Raghuji Nagar, Chhota Tajbagh. The intensity of the fire resulted in the destruction of goods worth approximately ₹5 lakh.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the fire brigade successfully contained the blaze. Meanwhile, the Sakkardara police have conducted a spot inspection and initiated an investigation into the incident.