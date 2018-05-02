Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Feb 26th, 2020

    DPS MIHAN students present Special Assembly on Indian Tourism

    “To travel is to discover that everyone is wrong about other countries.”

    Nagpur: “To travel is to discover that everyone is wrong about other countries.” With these words as a theme, students of Delhi Public School (DPS), MIHAN, presented a special assembly on Indian Tourism on Monday, February 24. The Class VB students explained the essence of tourism through their thoughts, amazing facts and dance event depicting various states of India. They aimed to foster awareness among the community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic values.

    “Atithi Devo Bhava”- Tourism is increasingly playing a major role in contributing to the overall growth. Children made the audience aware that apart from economic benefits, tourism brings together people of different cultures and regions and foster better mutual understanding.

    Peace and Harmony are the two requirements for effective and durable tourism. It is, therefore, rightly said that tourism is the greatest peace movement in the world.

    “Though we have different languages, traditions, and culture we are united. Always we the Indians are the role model for unity in diversity,” was the message of the event at DPS MIHAN.

    Happening Nagpur
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Nagpur Crime News
    3 goons kidnap youth, threaten to kill him over old enmity in Kotwali
    3 goons kidnap youth, threaten to kill him over old enmity in Kotwali
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    Maharashtra News
    कराटे च्या बेल्ट ग्रेडिंग परीक्षेला उत्स्फूर्त प्रतिसाद
    कराटे च्या बेल्ट ग्रेडिंग परीक्षेला उत्स्फूर्त प्रतिसाद
    थानेदार अजय त्रिपाठी यांचे ग्रा प गोंडेगाव व्दारे स्वागत
    थानेदार अजय त्रिपाठी यांचे ग्रा प गोंडेगाव व्दारे स्वागत
    Hindi News
    पहले ही राउंड में आरटीई की प्रक्रिया समाप्त करना नियमो का उल्लंघन :आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    पहले ही राउंड में आरटीई की प्रक्रिया समाप्त करना नियमो का उल्लंघन :आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    सोनिया गांधी ने गृह मंत्री से मांगा इस्तीफा
    सोनिया गांधी ने गृह मंत्री से मांगा इस्तीफा
    Trending News
    Over 50,000 travellers screened at Mumbai airport for coronavirus symptoms
    Over 50,000 travellers screened at Mumbai airport for coronavirus symptoms
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Garbage collection scam: NMC babus resort to cover up act, may spare AG, BVG with petty fine
    Featured News
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces First List of Crop Loan Waiver, Over 15,000 Farmers Benefited
    CM Uddhav Thackeray Announces First List of Crop Loan Waiver, Over 15,000 Farmers Benefited
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Maharashtra Budget session begins, BJP raises farm loan waiver issue
    Trending In Nagpur
    Two aged women robbed of gold chains at Lord Shiva Temple in Lakadganj
    Two aged women robbed of gold chains at Lord Shiva Temple in Lakadganj
    पहले ही राउंड में आरटीई की प्रक्रिया समाप्त करना नियमो का उल्लंघन :आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    पहले ही राउंड में आरटीई की प्रक्रिया समाप्त करना नियमो का उल्लंघन :आरटीई एक्शन कमेटी
    3 goons kidnap youth, threaten to kill him over old enmity in Kotwali
    3 goons kidnap youth, threaten to kill him over old enmity in Kotwali
    Video: Vidarbha cricketer, Saloni Allot, recalls her scuffle with burglar at dead of night
    Video: Vidarbha cricketer, Saloni Allot, recalls her scuffle with burglar at dead of night
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    Woman cheated by con man on pretext of updating PayTM KYC in Imambada
    Matribhasha Diwas celebrated at PDIMTR in Nagpur
    Matribhasha Diwas celebrated at PDIMTR in Nagpur
    Two men knocked dead in MIDC, Hudkeshwar
    Two men knocked dead in MIDC, Hudkeshwar
    खबर का असर : सुरक्षाकर्मी बढ़ी लेकिन वेतन वही……
    खबर का असर : सुरक्षाकर्मी बढ़ी लेकिन वेतन वही……
    रेल्वे डॉक्टर वेळेत पोहोचले नसते तर
    रेल्वे डॉक्टर वेळेत पोहोचले नसते तर
    सरपंचाची थेट निवड रद्द करणे हुकुमशाही निर्णय : बावनकुळे
    सरपंचाची थेट निवड रद्द करणे हुकुमशाही निर्णय : बावनकुळे
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145