DPS MIHAN students present Special Assembly on Indian Tourism

Nagpur: “To travel is to discover that everyone is wrong about other countries.” With these words as a theme, students of Delhi Public School (DPS), MIHAN, presented a special assembly on Indian Tourism on Monday, February 24. The Class VB students explained the essence of tourism through their thoughts, amazing facts and dance event depicting various states of India. They aimed to foster awareness among the community of the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic values.

“Atithi Devo Bhava”- Tourism is increasingly playing a major role in contributing to the overall growth. Children made the audience aware that apart from economic benefits, tourism brings together people of different cultures and regions and foster better mutual understanding.

Peace and Harmony are the two requirements for effective and durable tourism. It is, therefore, rightly said that tourism is the greatest peace movement in the world.

“Though we have different languages, traditions, and culture we are united. Always we the Indians are the role model for unity in diversity,” was the message of the event at DPS MIHAN.