More state-of-the-art logistics parks like XSIO needed

Logistics is an important part of this region, this being the centre of the country, with the existence here of the several criteria that make this region conducive for the purpose. VED has logistics as one of its focus areas for the region and has been pursuing for years the implementation of the logistics policy by the State Govt. which would give wings to entrepreneurs interested in the business of logistics.

VED members visited XSIO Logistics Park, one of the most valuable gems of Nagpur. Central India’s only Grade-A warehousing in the heart of the country, XSIO comprises a sprawling 80 acres with ultra-modern warehousing spaces in the strategic location of the north-south-east-west rail, road, air connectivity.

Its massive premises with the state-of-the-art facilities as well as the well-conceived and implemented amenities for the staff are well worth a visit. This ambitious project by Vidarbha Cargo Pvt Ltd with Ashish Agrawal as MD, is truly an impressive park has used the latest construction technology and processes in ventilation, natural light, solar panels, energy-efficient boxes (buildings). There are excellent amenities for the staff with a cafeteria, hostel, canteen for drivers, good space for truck movement between buildings etc. In totalilty, it is a world-class park which several MNCs have taken on lease. Nagpur offers immense scope for many more such parks that can be emulated by would-be entrepreneurs.

