Dealers in Nagpur expect good demand for raincoats, umbrellas this season

Nagpur: Traders specializing in rainwear items, such as umbrellas and raincoats, are experiencing a wave of happiness as pre-monsoon showers arrive in Nagpur. Eager to capitalize on the upcoming rainy season, traders have adorned their shops with the latest range of rainwear products. Despite the increased cost of rainwear items compared to last year, traders are anticipating a surge in demand for kids’ raincoats and umbrellas.

The current pricing for rainwear items in Nagpur varies based on factors such as brand, size, and quality. Kids’ raincoats are being sold in the price range of Rs 150 to Rs 450, while kids’ umbrellas are priced between Rs 120 and Rs 200. PVC raincoats are available at Rs 200 to Rs 500, reversible raincoats range from Rs 500 to Rs 1,200, three-fold umbrellas are priced between Rs 200 and Rs 500, and two-fold umbrellas range from Rs 100 to Rs 500. Straight umbrellas, depending on their size and quality, can be purchased for Rs 150 to Rs 1,000. Furthermore, giant-sized garden umbrellas with diameters of 36″, 42″, 48″, and 54″ are priced at Rs 350-400, Rs 600, Rs 900, and Rs 1,200, respectively.

During the past two years, many rainwear manufacturers faced significant losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in substantial unsold inventory. In response to the prevailing circumstances and consumer apprehension during the pandemic, wholesalers reduced their order quantities and refrained from placing repeat orders when faced with stock depletion.

This year, rainwear manufacturers have taken precautionary measures by lowering their production to avoid excess inventory, which ties up their capital. Consequently, raincoats and umbrellas are priced approximately 10 percent to 15 percent higher than the previous year. Notably, the import of cartoon raincoats and umbrellas from China has ceased, further contributing to the upward pressure on prices.

The current Goods and Services Tax (GST) applicable on umbrellas is 12 percent, while raincoats attract a GST of 28 percent. Considering the high GST rates, it is suggested that the government should consider reducing the taxes levied on raincoats and umbrellas to provide relief to consumers.

The traders in Nagpur are joyfully embracing the arrival of pre-monsoon showers, expecting a positive impact on the sales of rainwear items. While the prices of raincoats and umbrellas have increased this year due to multiple factors, including reduced production and the halt in Chinese imports, traders remain hopeful that the demand for kids’ rainwear will drive business growth. Additionally, lowering the GST rates on rainwear items could potentially alleviate some financial burden for consumers.

