More countries restrict travel to India

Spain and the Philippines joined other countries on Tuesday in tightening immigration restrictions against arrivals from India.

Spain will enforce a quarantine on all travellers from India in response to the emergence of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus there, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said on Tuesday.

As there are no direct flights from India to Spain, the measure will apply to those who travelled via third countries, Montero said.

The Philippines will ban travellers coming from India to prevent the spread of a new variant blamed for a huge surge in cases in the South Asian nation, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Cambodia also announced a similar ban, effective Thursday, to also cover people who have been to India as far back as three weeks.

Belgium also banned travel from India.



