Monsoon Session Day One: Maha Govt tables supplementary demands of Rs 57,509 crore

Mumbai: On the Day One of Monsoon Session, the Maharashtra Government tabled supplementary demands of Rs 57,509.71 crore in the State Legislative Assembly on Monday to allocate funds for various schemes and projects.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who is also the State Finance and Planning Minister, presented these demands on the first day of the three-week monsoon session. Supplementary demands are additional funds sought by the government over budgetary allocations.

The government has primarily allocated these funds for infrastructure projects such as roads, metro rail, and irrigation schemes, as well as for planning and execution of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

The demands include Rs 1,600 crore for the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Health Scheme, Rs 1,500 crore for the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar (Destitute) Grant Scheme, scholarships for students from the backward classes, and overall development of socially and economically weaker sections.

The largest allocation Rs 11,042.76 crore has been earmarked for grants recommended by the 15th Finance Commission, and it has also made a provision of Rs 6,952 crore for public health.

Additionally, Rs 3,228.38 crore has been provisioned for refunds related to stamp duty surcharge to metro projects, municipal corporations, municipal councils, and Zilla Parishads. The government has allocated Rs 1,000 crore for the planning and execution of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Of the total supplementary demands, Rs 19,183.85 crore was for mandatory expenditures, Rs 34,661.34 crore for planned schemes, and Rs 3,664.52 crore for Centrally-sponsored schemes.

Though the gross demand amounts to Rs 57,509.71 crore, the net financial impact on the state exchequer is Rs 40,644.69 crore, Pawar said. The government has made a provision of Rs 2,182.69 crore as margin money loans to cooperative sugar factories under assistance from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).