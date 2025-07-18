Monsoon returns to Nagpur with patchy showers, leaves city waterlogged

Advertisement



Nagpur: After a week-long lull, the monsoon made a noisy comeback in Nagpur on Thursday, soaking several parts of the city and its outskirts with intense rainfall lasting nearly two hours. Though the official figure released by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Sonegaon recorded a modest 4 mm of rain, ground reality told a different story, widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls, and disrupted movement across low-lying areas.

Curiously, the RMC’s low rainfall reading is attributed to the fact that its only observation point is located in Sonegaon, which saw lighter showers compared to the rest of the city. Areas such as Sadar, Indora Chowk, Automotive Square, Wadi, Jaripatka, Shanti Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, and around Nagpur Railway Station were drenched under heavy spells that began around 11 am and continued intermittently.

With drainage systems overwhelmed, several roads resembled mini rivers. At the T-point in Wadi, water entered the silencers of two-wheelers and cars, leaving many vehicles stranded and needing assistance to restart. School and college students were seen wading through ankle-deep water in multiple localities, raising concerns over urban flood management.

Adding to the chaos, Nagpur Railway Station’s entrance area was also inundated. Though water did not enter the station premises, ongoing upgradation work exacerbated the inconvenience for passengers. Railway authorities confirmed that the front approach to the station was flooded, but quick action from civic teams restored normalcy within hours.

Meanwhile, other districts in Vidarbha also recorded decent rainfall. Gondia logged 23mm, while showers were reported from Chandrapur, Bramhapuri, and Wardha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of continued active monsoon conditions across Nagpur and surrounding regions till July 23, predicting thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rainfall on some days.

Interestingly, the disparity in rainfall readings has once again reignited the demand for decentralizing weather data collection in Nagpur. A comparison with earlier this week revealed how patchy the rain distribution has become. On July 15, Sonegaon and Khamla received 29mm of rain while the rest of the city stayed dry, a reversal of Thursday’s scenario.

Experts and residents alike are now calling for more observatories to be established in different parts of Nagpur to ensure a clearer and more accurate representation of local weather patterns — especially as climate events grow more erratic.

With more rain forecast in the days ahead, civic authorities have been put on alert, and citizens are advised to take precautions, particularly in flood-prone zones.