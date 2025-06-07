Monsoon ready: NMC distributes safety kits to city’s ‘Swachhta Doots’

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a proactive move to shield its sanitation workforce from seasonal health risks, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched a citywide initiative to distribute protective gear to its ‘Swachhta Doots’ ahead of the monsoon.

Sanitation workers, who often brave hazardous and unhygienic conditions, are being equipped with safety kits designed to help them cope with challenges such as waterlogging, slippery roads, and exposure to disease-causing waste. The kits include masks, cloth and rubber gloves, high-visibility jackets, and gumboots — all aimed at reducing the health and safety risks these frontline workers face during the rainy season.

The initiative was launched under the instructions of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari and Additional Commissioner Vasumana Pant. Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Bhagat and Chief Sanitation Officer Dr. Gajendra Mahalle are overseeing the execution across all 10 municipal zones, with special funds earmarked for the effort.

Distribution is being conducted in phases, with high-risk areas like the Bhandewadi Dumping Yard, nallah-cleaning units, shelter homes, and the municipal slaughterhouse receiving priority. Core city zones such as Laxmi Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, Dhantoli, Sataranjipura, Ashi Nagar, and Mangalwari each received 1,280 masks, while 640 were sent to Dharampeth, Gandhibagh, and Lakadganj zones. Nehru Nagar and the NMC headquarters also received additional supplies. Over 2,000 pairs of gloves were distributed to key zones, along with hundreds of jackets and gumboots based on the area’s vulnerability to water and waste exposure.

Sanitation workers expressed appreciation for the timely intervention. “We’ve grown used to working without expecting much. But this gesture before the rains makes us feel seen and cared for,” said one of the workers.

By addressing the monsoon-specific challenges faced by its sanitation staff, the NMC has not only enhanced its disaster preparedness but also sent a strong message of respect and recognition for the workforce that keeps the city clean and functioning.

