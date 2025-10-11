Monsoon begins retreat from Vidarbha; Nagpur feels first nip of winter

Nagpur: The curtains have begun to fall on this year’s Southwest Monsoon, with the weather system starting its gradual withdrawal from parts of Vidarbha on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the line of withdrawal now passes through Raxaul, Varanasi, Jabalpur, and Akola, marking Akola as the first district in the region to witness the retreat of the monsoon.

According to the IMD, favourable conditions persist for further withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from the remaining parts of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and the entire Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh regions, as well as parts of West Bengal, over the next three to four days.

The withdrawal has occurred right on schedule, between October 10 and 15 is considered the normal period for Vidarbha’s monsoon retreat.

Winter’s early whispers

As the rain clouds recede, northerly winds have started blowing into Nagpur and neighbouring districts, ushering in a cool morning breeze that hints at the onset of winter. For the past few days, residents have reported feeling a noticeable dip in early morning temperatures.

Adding to the chill, La Niña conditions are expected to dominate this season, a climate phenomenon known to bring colder-than-average winters across India. Meteorologists are already hinting that this winter could be one of the coldest in decades.

Over the past 48 hours, minimum temperatures have fallen sharply across Vidarbha. Amravati recorded a 5.9°C drop in 24 hours, registering a minimum of 17.3°C on Friday, the lowest in the region and 3.3°C below normal.

Other districts too felt the chill: Buldhana (18.6°C), Akola (19.8°C), and Yavatmal (19.0°C) all saw the mercury dip below the 20-degree mark.

In Nagpur, the minimum temperature stood at 21.6°C, showing a modest 0.5°C drop in a day, while Wardha and Washim also reported below-normal readings. Daytime temperatures, meanwhile, remain around 32°C, but a further decline is expected in the coming week.

With monsoon clouds fading and winter winds setting in, Vidarbha now braces for crisp mornings and a potentially severe cold spell ahead.