Money matter: ICICI Bank hikes FD rates for general public, senior citizens

New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised the Fixed Deposit (FD) rates under Rs 2 crore, offering up to 7.10 percent interest rate for general public and 7.65 percent for senior citizens,

The new FD rates are applicable from October 16 for single deposit of less than Rs 2 crore and from October 18 For FD Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits of Rs 2 crore & above but less than Rs 5 crore.

Advertisement

Several private and public sector banks have revised their Fixed Deposit interest rates in the last couple of days. In its recent bi-monthly monetary policy announcement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rates unchanged at 6.5 percent.

The three-day MPC meeting Chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, commenced on October 4 and concluded on October 6. Announcing the MPC’s decision Das said that the committee has unanimously decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 percent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement