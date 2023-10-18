Five workers suspended for stealing NMC batteries

Nagpur: Five sanitary workers have been suspended in connection with the theft of 45 electric batteries from Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s headquarters at Civil Lines.

The electric batteries were installed to restore supply in case of electricity failure in the building. The suspended sanitary workers have been identified as Tushar Tomaskar, Kapil Shiv, Aniket Thimane, Rishabh Gyanye and Sahil Delaka. They were working under the supervision of Executive Engineer Projects and junior engineers. The IT department has 20 batteries installed in an emergency power system, of which nine were stolen.

Advertisement

The theft came to light after the power outage on September 24, the day after the floods occurred last month. When they learned that some electrical batteries had been stolen from the seventh floor of the Smart City office, the senior officials investigated and scanned CCTV footage. The footage showed the involvement of the five, who used to keep the batteries in the garbage bin before disposing of them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement