    Published On : Mon, May 25th, 2020

    Monetary dispute leads to murder in Nandanvan

    Nagpur: Petty argument over pending dues ledsl to brutal murder in Nandanvan slums, in the wee hours of Monday, informed police. Cops have rounded up accused identified as Santosh Subhash Yevle (30), Ashok Shyamrao Gondhule (25) and Umesh Shyamram Shende (30) all residents of Nandanvan slums allegedly for launching murderous assault on Sunil alias Navya Dynaneshwar Shende (30).

    According to police sources, all the men were having dinner in the vicinity when an argument broke down between Santosh and Sunil over outstanding money. The duo reportedly shared verbal abuse before indulging the fight. Soon, Ashok and Umesh also joined Santosh who attacked Sunil with sharp edged weapons. With severe injuries on head, back and neck, Sunil died on the spot. Leaving him lying in the pool of blood the accused reportedly fled the scene.

    Following which some locals contacted Police Control Room. Acting swiftly on the input the Nandanvan cops rushed to the spot and sent body for autopsy. Based on the preliminary inputs cops launched the probe and arrested all the accused in the charges of murder.

