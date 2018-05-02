Molestation accused, wife attack Lakadganj PSI on duty

Nagpur: In an audacious act, a man, arrested for molesting a neighbouring woman, and his wife assaulted an on-duty Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) of Lakadganj Police Station on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Ajeetkumar Sureshkumar Jain (43) and Roshni Ajeetkumar Jain (34), both residents of Plot No. 94, Tulsi Nagar.

According to police, Ajeetkumar Jain is accused in a molestation case registered at Lakadganj Police Station. The accused who runs a cloth shop had outraged modesty of a neighbouring woman by video shooting when she was decorating her house. On the basis of the woman’s complaint, Day Officer PSI Shivcharan Ramdas Dongre called the accused Ajeetkumar to the police station. When Jain refused, PSI Dongre and staff reached his home to take him to the police station, on Saturday at 4 pm. However, instead of coming to the police station, the Jain couple allegedly attacked the PSI with a rod. The police officer sustained injuries in the attack.

A case under Sections 353, 323 and 34 of the IPC was registered by Lakadganj police against the couple and the man was reportedly arrested.