Ajni Traffic cops seize sand-laden truck

NAGPUR: A team of Ajni Traffic Police intercepted a truck loaded with illegally mined sand near Mhalgi Nagar Square on Saturday. The truck was illegally ferrying six brass stolen sand.

The Ajni police team, led by Senior PI Manohar Kotnake, during patrolling, spotted the truck (MH-40/BL 3624) near Mhalgi Nagar Square on Saturday. The truck was coming from Pipla-Hudkeshwar Road. On inspection, the cops found the truck loaded with illegally mined sand as no royalty was paid to the government. The driver of the truck named Nitin Krishna Gaidhane failed to produce any documents about the sand he was transporting in the vehicle.

The accused truck driver was booked under Section 379 of the IPC and arrested.

The action was carried out by Ajni Traffic Police led by Senior PI Kotnake and comprised PSI Chandrakant Pachode, Assistant PSI Gajanan Sadhankar, constable Chhatrapal Satpute, NPC Ratnakar Walke, sepoys Nitin Warthi, Sumer Bajanghate under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar and DCP (Traffic).