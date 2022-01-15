MOIL gifts two Oxygen Generation Plants to Nagpur

– CSR Fund of 3.5 Crores Released for the cause

Nagpur :- A MoU is signed on 13th Jan between PSU MOIL Ltd and District Administration. MOIL Ltd is giving funds of 3.5 Crores to district administration for the installation of two oxygen generation plants as per this MoU. Mrs. Usha Singh, Director – HR signed the MoU on behalf of MOIL Ltd with Mrs. R Vimala, Collector & District Magistrate, Nagpur. Out of two proposed plants, one each will be installed at Saoner and Umred Tahsil.

Land is already allocated for these two plants in both Tahsils and exact locations are mentioned in MoU. Saoner plant will be installed at Pipla in half hector land whereas Umred plant will be installed at Umred MIDC in 1712 sq. mtr plot. District administration will receive this fund within seven days of signing the MoU. Anticipated generation results of these plants are 200 meter cube per hour capacity 5.8 MT each.

Nagpur district Administration approached MOIL for installation of new oxygen plant at Saoner & Umred in furtherance to the Suo Moto PIL No 4/2020 and the orders passed therein by Hon’ble High Court of Judication at Bombay, Nagpur Bench, Nagpur. Whereas MOIL has taken up this project as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and agreed to release financial assistance of Collector and District Magistrate, Nagpur.

MOIL is giving this fund of 3.5 crores from its CSR funds. District administration will submit the receipt to Nagpur based head office of MOIL once funds received and fund allocation will start instantly. It is mentioned in MoU that fund distribution and initiation of actual installation work will start in current financial year itself. MOIL Ltd logo will be placed on the assets created using this financial assistance.