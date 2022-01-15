Army felicitates needy widows and distressed ex servicemen on 47th army day

Headquarter Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub Area Nagpur organised a function at eight locations of Bhusawal, Nagpur, Pulgaon, Devlali, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Dharangdhara and Bhuj in Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat, to felicitate needy widows and disabled Ex Servicemen, on the eve 74th Army Day on

15 Jan 2022.

Maj Gen Dinesh Hooda, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Sub Area highlighted the importance of looking after the welfare of needy & disabled Ex Servicemen and also widows who are in financial distress and find it difficult to sustain their living with the limited pensionary benefits. 44 Widows/ Veer Naris and disabled Ex Servicemen were felicitated and given financial assistance in Jan 2021. Carrying the tradition forward, on 15 Jan 2022, a total of 21 needy widows and one disabled Ex Servicemen were felicitated and given a financial assistance of

Rs 50,000/- each.

Army Day is celebrated every year in India, in recognition Field Marshal KM Cariappa taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, from General Sir Franci’s Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, on 15 January 1949. Army Day marks a day to salute and honour the valiant soldier who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its citizens.