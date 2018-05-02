Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Modi sworn in as 16th PM of India

Narendra Modi is the first to take the oath of office.

Modi will be the 16th PM of India. Modi is taking the oath of office in Hindi.

Cheers and a thunderous applause breaks out after Modi takes the oath of office.

A record number of 8,000 guests are attending PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony.

The guest list includes heads of several neighbouring countries, chief ministers of most of the states and Bollywood stars.

The families of BJP workers who were allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal in the last one year have also been invited to the ceremony.

