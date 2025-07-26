Modi is not a ‘show’, he is a ‘roadshow of development’: Bawankule slams Rahul

Advertisement



Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not a “show”, but a “roadshow of development”. His remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi’s recent jibe, where he reportedly referred to Modi as a “balloon”.

Addressing the media, Bawankule said, “Rahul Gandhi must always remember that Modi is not a ‘show’; he is a ‘roadshow of development’. Modi gives direction, while Rahul only creates confusion, and the people of India have understood this well.”

Criticizing Rahul Gandhi’s remarks, Bawankule said, “You called Modi a balloon, but let me remind you, the people of India have burst Congress’ balloon 10 times through democratic verdicts. Your criticisms are a reflection of arrogance, political immaturity, repeated failures, and deep frustration.”

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi Government, Bawankule stated that India has made unprecedented progress under Modi’s 11-year tenure as Prime Minister. “This country doesn’t run on empty speeches but on statistics, solid work, and the trust of the people,” he asserted.

Bawankule added, “Under PM Modi’s leadership, 25 crore Indians have been lifted out of poverty. Over 80 crore citizens have been receiving free food grains. India’s global stature has risen. These are not just numbers, they represent a revolution in the lives of crores of families.”

He also defended the Prime Minister’s popularity, saying, “For the third time in a row, 140 crore Indians have expressed faith in Narendra Modi and given him a clear majority. Using such derogatory language against a leader chosen by the people is an insult to democracy and the nation itself.”

Concluding his remarks, Bawankule reiterated that Rahul Gandhi’s barbs are symbolic of political immaturity and desperation.