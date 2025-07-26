Manaswini’s school bag distribution drive brings joy to poor students in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Continuing its decade-long commitment to uplifting marginalized communities, Manaswini Foundation, in collaboration with Shri Sai Pratapbaba Seva Samiti, organized a School Bag Distribution Drive at Bhide Girls’ School and Junior College in Nagpur.

The initiative, aimed at supporting students from economically weaker sections, saw the distribution of over 100 school bags to students. The thoughtful gesture is expected to ease the educational burden on families while motivating students to continue their academic journey with enthusiasm.

Manaswini Foundation, which has carried out more than 500 impactful social welfare projects across Nagpur in the past 10 years, has been instrumental in bridging gaps in education and basic necessities for the underprivileged.

The event was attended by notable personalities including Neelam Bowade, Yogita Deshmukh, Milind Sathe, Dr. Renuka Swami, Principal Archana Gadikar, and Vinod Chikate. Supervisor Neeta Kukde and the school’s teaching and non-teaching staff also played a key role in the success of the program.

The proceedings were skillfully anchored by Hema Barhanpure, whose warm presentation added grace and energy to the event.

The organizers expressed hope that such initiatives would inspire more collective efforts to ensure education is accessible and enjoyable for every child, regardless of their socio-economic background.