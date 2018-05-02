Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, Jun 14th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Modi-Imran exchange pleasantries at SCO summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan exchanged pleasantries on Friday during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, official sources said.

Modi exchanged usual pleasantries with Khan in the Leaders’ Lounge at venue of the SCO summit, they said.

Both Modi and Khan were here to attend the annual summit of the SCO.

The exchange of pleasantries came over two weeks after Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi wrote separate letters to their Indian counterparts, pushing for restarting the bilateral talks.

India has not been engaging with Pakistan since an attack on the Air Force base at Pathankot in January of 2016 by a Pakistan-based terror group, maintaining that talks and terror cannot go together.

Khan had also made a telephone call to Modi on May 26 and expressed his desire to work together for the betterment of people of the two countries.

On his part, Modi said creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism was essential for fostering peace and prosperity in the region.

Happening Nagpur
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
‘Pulmonologist, the one who guards your breathing’
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Nagpur Crime News
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
ACB nabs senior PWD employee accepting bribe
ACB nabs senior PWD employee accepting bribe
Maharashtra News
हरीतवास्तू निर्मितीमध्ये बांधकाम खर्चात कपात करावी – श्री. नितीन गडकरी
हरीतवास्तू निर्मितीमध्ये बांधकाम खर्चात कपात करावी – श्री. नितीन गडकरी
नगरपरिषद कन्हान प्रभाग ४ च्या समस्या सोडविण्याची मांगणी
नगरपरिषद कन्हान प्रभाग ४ च्या समस्या सोडविण्याची मांगणी
Hindi News
गोंदियाः ई-टिकटों का दलाल हत्थे चढ़ा
गोंदियाः ई-टिकटों का दलाल हत्थे चढ़ा
सदगुरु कबीर प्राकट्य दिवस विशेष युग प्रवर्तक सदगुरु कबीर साहेब
सदगुरु कबीर प्राकट्य दिवस विशेष युग प्रवर्तक सदगुरु कबीर साहेब
Trending News
Fire Alert: No coaching classes in Nagpur satisfy fire safety norms
Fire Alert: No coaching classes in Nagpur satisfy fire safety norms
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
Enbee Plantation officials booked for duping investors’ money
Featured News
Maharashtra docs on strike against WB incident
Maharashtra docs on strike against WB incident
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Brian Lara visits Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve
Trending In Nagpur
‘Dabang Cop’ Jagjeetsingh Padda succumbs to jaundice
‘Dabang Cop’ Jagjeetsingh Padda succumbs to jaundice
हरीतवास्तू निर्मितीमध्ये बांधकाम खर्चात कपात करावी – श्री. नितीन गडकरी
हरीतवास्तू निर्मितीमध्ये बांधकाम खर्चात कपात करावी – श्री. नितीन गडकरी
नगरपरिषद कन्हान प्रभाग ४ च्या समस्या सोडविण्याची मांगणी
नगरपरिषद कन्हान प्रभाग ४ च्या समस्या सोडविण्याची मांगणी
महा मेट्रो द्वारे सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते झिरो माईल स्टेशन दरम्यान लोड परीक्षण
महा मेट्रो द्वारे सिताबर्डी इंटरचेंज ते झिरो माईल स्टेशन दरम्यान लोड परीक्षण
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
Crime Branch bust sex racket, 1 pimp arrested
Maha Metro Conducts Load Test on Sitabuldi-Zero Mile Stretch
Maha Metro Conducts Load Test on Sitabuldi-Zero Mile Stretch
ACB nabs senior PWD employee accepting bribe
ACB nabs senior PWD employee accepting bribe
Maharashtra’s six districts to be diesel-free, says Nitin Gadkari
Maharashtra’s six districts to be diesel-free, says Nitin Gadkari
GMCH condemns attack on Kolkata Medical College students
GMCH condemns attack on Kolkata Medical College students
Kartikey Gupta of Chandrapur region tops JEE Adv 2019
Kartikey Gupta of Chandrapur region tops JEE Adv 2019
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145