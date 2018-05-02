Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Thu, May 23rd, 2019
National News / News 3 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Modi govt 2.0 likely to be sworn in on May 29

The BJP parliamentary board on Thursday passed a resolution hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and thanking people for endorsing the party’s agenda.

All the newly-elected BJP MPs may meet Saturday to elect Modi as their leader, following which he will meet the president to stake claim to form the new government, party sources said.

The oath-taking of the new government is likely to be held on May 29, sources said.

The party in its resolution described the victory as a positive mandate in support of Modi’s pro-poor policies, clear stand on national security and its mantra of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’, which boosted India’s profile in the world.

The party’s parliamentary board also attacked the opposition for its efforts to spread confusion over the electoral process, an apparent reference to its doubts on EVMs, and said people have rejected its negative agenda.

It also thanked people of West Bengal for supporting it despite “violence” targeting BJP workers.

Noting the loss of the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and the BJP’s impressive show in north-east and Bengal, besides the rise in vote share in southern India, the resolution said these developments make it clear that the party has successfully won over these regions.

The party also hailed Modi for leading to a super-sized victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism, security, Hindu pride and a New India was wholeheartedly embraced by voters across large swathes of the country. The party has won or is leading in more than 300 seats.

दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
दिल थाम कर बैठिए, फिल्म ‘भारत’ का एंथम गीत आज होगा रिलीज
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Video: सनी लियोनी के सेक्सी अवतार को देख फैंस को लगा 440 का झटका
Filmi Baatein
Sonam Kapoor Gives a Sneak-Peek Into Her ‘Luxury’ While Launching Chopard Parfums at Cannes 2019
Sonam Kapoor Gives a Sneak-Peek Into Her ‘Luxury’ While Launching Chopard Parfums at Cannes 2019
For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit
For Vivek, Nagpur is the most sought after place to visit
Happening Nagpur
Cakewalk Towards Record Win
Cakewalk Towards Record Win
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Auditions for ‘Mr Miss and Mrs Global India 2019’ begins in city
Nagpur Crime News
Accused in Hudkeshwar murder surrenders before court
Accused in Hudkeshwar murder surrenders before court
Two minors molested in Bajajnagar, Wadi
Two minors molested in Bajajnagar, Wadi
Maharashtra News
गडकरी यांना उत्तर, मध्य नागपुरात कमी मते
गडकरी यांना उत्तर, मध्य नागपुरात कमी मते
नागपूर लोकसभा निवडणूक निकाल २०१९; जनतेने दाखविलेल्या विश्वासाबद्दल ऋणी आहे
नागपूर लोकसभा निवडणूक निकाल २०१९; जनतेने दाखविलेल्या विश्वासाबद्दल ऋणी आहे
Hindi News
1957 के बाद पहली बार सिंधिया राजघराने का कोई सदस्य चुनाव हारा, गुरु-चेले की थी लड़ाई!
1957 के बाद पहली बार सिंधिया राजघराने का कोई सदस्य चुनाव हारा, गुरु-चेले की थी लड़ाई!
पटोले ने हाईकोर्ट जाने की दी चेतावनी
पटोले ने हाईकोर्ट जाने की दी चेतावनी
Trending News
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live News Updates
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live News Updates
Supreme Court Gets 4 New Judges As Collegium Overrules Centre’s Objections
Supreme Court Gets 4 New Judges As Collegium Overrules Centre’s Objections
Featured News
BJP-Sena Win Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Yavatmal-Washim Seats
BJP-Sena Win Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Yavatmal-Washim Seats
Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’
Video : Gadkari Supporters exude craze to blossom ‘kamal’
Trending In Nagpur
Nagpur Election Result 2019 Nitin Gadkari Wins
Nagpur Election Result 2019 Nitin Gadkari Wins
Final Round : Gadkari leads by over 2.13 lakh votes in Nagpur, Tumane ahead by 1.20 lakh votes in Ramtek
Final Round : Gadkari leads by over 2.13 lakh votes in Nagpur, Tumane ahead by 1.20 lakh votes in Ramtek
BJP-Sena Win Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Yavatmal-Washim Seats
BJP-Sena Win Wardha, Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondiya, Gadchiroli-Chimur, Yavatmal-Washim Seats
Cakewalk Towards Record Win
Cakewalk Towards Record Win
Watch How Nagpur’s BJP Celebrate Nitin Gadkari Victory with CM Devendra Fadnavis
Watch How Nagpur’s BJP Celebrate Nitin Gadkari Victory with CM Devendra Fadnavis
नागपुर- रामटेक चुनाव परिणाम : गडकरी के आगे विपक्ष पस्त, तुमाने का भी चला तीर
नागपुर- रामटेक चुनाव परिणाम : गडकरी के आगे विपक्ष पस्त, तुमाने का भी चला तीर
Country has given another opportunity to BJP for development: Gadkari
Country has given another opportunity to BJP for development: Gadkari
विकास के लिए देश की जनता ने फिर से एक बार अवसर दिया- नितिन गडकरी
विकास के लिए देश की जनता ने फिर से एक बार अवसर दिया- नितिन गडकरी
Saffron wave sweeps nation, Modi Sarkar again
Saffron wave sweeps nation, Modi Sarkar again
Now that results appear clear, will Cong’s Nana Patole quit politics?
Now that results appear clear, will Cong’s Nana Patole quit politics?
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145