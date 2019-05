Nagpur: : After recording a thumping win with astounding margin of votes, Nagpur Lok Sabha Member Nitin Gadkari was accorded fond welcome at home where his grandson marks the celebration by cutting kingsize cake embossed with BJP’s party symbol – Lotus.

Gadkari’s wife Kanchan put tilak on her hubby’s forehead to mark his victory. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Guardian Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule was also present on the occasion.