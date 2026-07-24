Modi announces tough anti-paper leak Bill in Parl next week

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.

In a video message, Modi also said the contours of the bill will be discussed at a meeting of the Union Cabinet to be held on Friday, where the proposed legislation will be finalised.

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“The cabinet will discuss the issue of paper leaks on Friday and taking suggestions of the cabinet colleagues, further action would be finalised,” Modi said.

“On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon session of Parliament will begin, a bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks and we will try to pass it as early as possible,” he said.

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Addressing Student Concerns Over Exam Integrity

The prime minister said he knows that paper leaks are not a small issue and for lakhs of students and their guardians, such incidents are extremely painful.

Therefore, since allegations of NEET paper leak surfaced about two-and-a-half months ago, several strong steps have been taken, he added.

“The guilty have been caught. They are now in jail. Our most significant responsibility was to ensure that the students do not lose a year. It was necessary to hold the examination immediately. By using all resources, the government has ensured that 22 lakhs students could attend the retest,” he said.

Government’s Swift Response And Future Actions

Modi said the results of the medical-entrance re-test were declared on July 19 and from across India, there have been reports of happiness from those who were successful.

The prime minister said he is not among those who would be satisfied with this.

“That is why I have given directions to the authorities concerned to set up fast-track courts. The fast-track courts have already been established,” he said.

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