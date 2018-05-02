    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Nov 12th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Moderna on track to release Covid vaccine data

    Moderna expects to have an announcement on the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine after it finished accumulating data for a first analysis of the vaccine, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

    Moderna is conducting a clinical trial of about 30,000 participants, with half of the participants receiving the vaccine and the other half receiving a placebo, which is a shot of saline that does not seem to have any effect, reported CNN.

    In order for the vaccine to be considered for authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration, at least 53 study participants needed to become ill with COVID-19.

    The trial hit the 53-mark Wednesday, but Moderna doesn’t know if the participants who became ill received the vaccine or the placebo.

    The company is now preparing data to send to the trial’s Data and Safety Monitoring Board, an independent panel of experts.

    If a statistically significant number of participants received the placebo, that would mean that the vaccine is effective against the virus.

    Since cases are rapidly rising in the US, more than 53 participants will become ill with COVID-19 by the time the announcement is made, according to CNN.

    Meanwhile, Dr Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious diseases, said on Wednesday that Pfizer’s promising outcomes are good news for Moderna as well.

    Fauci mentioned that Pfizer’s results from the never-before-approved mRNA technology were better than expected. —

    Trending In Nagpur
    2 rounded up for black-marketing ration in Nagpur
    2 rounded up for black-marketing ration in Nagpur
    मास्क न लावणा-या २०५ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    मास्क न लावणा-या २०५ नागरिकांकडून दंड वसूली
    BJP MLA Girish Vyas escapes unhurt as bus rams his car on Wardha road
    BJP MLA Girish Vyas escapes unhurt as bus rams his car on Wardha road
    आचारसंहिता भंग करण्यासंदर्भात मनपाची कारवाई
    आचारसंहिता भंग करण्यासंदर्भात मनपाची कारवाई
    महालक्ष्मी जगदंबा संस्थान कोराडीचे अध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे विश्वस्त मंडळाच्या बैठकीत निर्णय
    महालक्ष्मी जगदंबा संस्थान कोराडीचे अध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे विश्वस्त मंडळाच्या बैठकीत निर्णय
    Bawankule elected President of Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Devasthan
    Bawankule elected President of Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Devasthan
    Nagpur records coldest day of season as mercury hits 11.5 deg C mark
    Nagpur records coldest day of season as mercury hits 11.5 deg C mark
    NMC Chief, DCP Traffic inspect crowding in markets at Sitabuldi, Mahal
    NMC Chief, DCP Traffic inspect crowding in markets at Sitabuldi, Mahal
    Nagpur connection: US President-elect Joe Biden’s distant relatives living in city since 1873!
    Nagpur connection: US President-elect Joe Biden’s distant relatives living in city since 1873!
    150 boxes of ceiling fans stolen from parked truck in Wadi
    150 boxes of ceiling fans stolen from parked truck in Wadi
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145