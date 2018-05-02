Koradi ASI, 3 other cops suspended in sand theft case

Nagpur: Sending a strong message, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nilotpal has suspended four police personnel, including an Assistant Police Sub-Inspector attached to Koradi Police Station for alleged involvement in a sand theft case. The action taken by the DCP has created ripples in police circles.

The suspended cops were deployed in the Detective Branch (DB). Those who faced the heat are ASI Dinesh Singh Thakur, constables Ravi Lonarkar, Suresh Mishra and Vishnu Hede.

The tough action follows a tip-off the DCP Nilotpal received about stolen sand that was being transported in a dumper in the Koradi area. Acting fast, the DCP directed the DB squad at Koradi Police Station to take action against the sand thieves and seize the dumper. However, the police staff helped the accused unload some sand from the dumper. This information was received by the DCP, who ordered a preliminary inquiry that revealed the alleged involvement in unloading some quantity of sand from the dumper. After taking a nod from Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, the DCP suspended the four cops on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Koradi Police on Tuesday booked four persons, including a truck driver, cleaner and ghat contractor, for allegedly supplying illegally excavated sand to civil contractors causing revenue loss to the state exchequer. The accused have been identified as Umesh Ramkrishna Wankar (36), a resident of Plot No 260, Om Nagar; Javed Baig Kalandar Baig (32), a resident of Gosiya Masjid area; a truck cleaner and sand ghat contractor. According to police, the accused loaded illegally excavated sand in a truck (MH-31/FC5158) beyond its capacity and were supplying to private parties causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.

Following a complaint lodged by Naik Constable Ravi, police registered a case under Sections 379 (Theft), 406 (Criminal Breach of Trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused persons.

Notably, the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, accompanied by Stare Guardian Minister Nitin Raut had conducted surprise checks at the sand ghats recently following complaints of illegal mining in the Nagpur district.

Deshmukh had already taken a review meeting of the illegal excavations of the sand ghats and unauthorized transportations.